Head-To-Head Analysis: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -13.09% -49.14% -4.50% United Fire Group 5.41% 8.22% 2.26%

Volatility and Risk

Conifer has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Fire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Conifer and United Fire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conifer and United Fire Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $115.96 million 0.15 -$1.09 million ($1.38) -1.01 United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.72 $80.59 million $2.07 14.81

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Conifer on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

