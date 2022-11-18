Head to Head Survey: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 12.61% 6.54% 5.58% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 11 0 2.85 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $33.46, suggesting a potential upside of 27.67%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Locafy.

This table compares DoubleVerify and Locafy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 12.99 $29.31 million $0.32 81.91 Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Locafy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

