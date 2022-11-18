Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Target Price at $10.13

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

