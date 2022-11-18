Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Target Price at $10.13

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:HBM opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
