The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 711 Average PT from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 711 ($8.35).

Several analysts have commented on SGE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($6.93) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.46) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.40) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

SGE opened at GBX 796.40 ($9.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.20 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 720.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 694.90. The stock has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,844.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 63.14%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

