FY2022 EPS Estimates for Beam Global Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Global in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Beam Global to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Beam Global has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $30.99.

In related news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $79,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,039,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,870.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,551 shares of company stock worth $328,861. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

