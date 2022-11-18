Raymond James Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.5 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

AQN opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 425,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

