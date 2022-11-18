Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

