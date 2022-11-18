Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

