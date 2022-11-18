Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Alto Ingredients Stock Performance
ALTO opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
