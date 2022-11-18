Credit Suisse Group Cuts Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $16.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ABOS opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,033,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 666,058 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

