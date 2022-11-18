Credit Suisse Group Raises Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Price Target to $4.50

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Akili Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 12.27. Akili has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Institutional Trading of Akili

Akili Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

