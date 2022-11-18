Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) vs. Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Critical Analysis

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Materialise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $480.33 million 1.70 $29.33 million $0.64 26.05 Materialise $232.69 million 2.57 $15.56 million $0.13 77.93

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.6% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Materialise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 5.99% 18.65% 9.96% Materialise 3.27% 3.07% 1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Magic Software Enterprises and Materialise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Materialise 0 1 0 0 2.00

Materialise has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.31%. Given Materialise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Materialise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; BusinessEye for organizational business intelligence; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. The company's Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. Its Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

