Brokers Set Expectations for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

