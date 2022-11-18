Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Rises By 6.9%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Alvotech Price Performance

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alvotech by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Alvotech by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

