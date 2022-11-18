Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Afya Trading Down 2.3 %

AFYA opened at $15.69 on Friday. Afya has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Afya had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $121.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. Analysts predict that Afya will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Afya by 93.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.