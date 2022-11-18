Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Afya Trading Down 2.3 %
AFYA opened at $15.69 on Friday. Afya has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Afya had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $121.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. Analysts predict that Afya will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Afya (AFYA)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.