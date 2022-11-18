Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.97. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

