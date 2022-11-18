AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AmpliTech Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for AmpliTech Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
AMPG stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.
Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPG. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.
About AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
