ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 55,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

