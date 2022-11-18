IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for IAC in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($14.02) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. IAC has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after buying an additional 632,299 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

