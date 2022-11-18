Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.