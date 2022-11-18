KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for KnowBe4 in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KnowBe4’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

KNBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.80, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.40. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $321,864.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $290,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049 over the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

