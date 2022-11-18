Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JANX opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
See Also
