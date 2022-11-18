Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,280.25.

EDV stock opened at C$25.77 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$22.77 and a 52 week high of C$35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.69.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$2,711,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,265,968.81. In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.00 per share, with a total value of C$154,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107,386,380.49. Also, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$2,711,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,265,968.81. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,469.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

