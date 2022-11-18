Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,233 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

