Analysts Set Expectations for Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 163,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

