Analysts Set Expectations for Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 2.0 %
Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 163,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
