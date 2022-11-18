Lassonde Industries Inc to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Featured Articles

