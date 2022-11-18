Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after purchasing an additional 923,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 543.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 517,669 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 497,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 433,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after purchasing an additional 408,877 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

