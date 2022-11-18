Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93.

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,291.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,142 shares of company stock valued at $227,579 over the last 90 days. 48.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 99.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,512 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

