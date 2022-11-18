Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.05.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $214.68 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $331.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.58.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

