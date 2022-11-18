Analyzing New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and Necessity Retail REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.22 million 0.54 -$39.47 million ($2.77) -0.99 Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 2.52 -$40.18 million ($0.88) -7.15

Volatility & Risk

New York City REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York City REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -51.66% -10.96% -4.59% Necessity Retail REIT -21.84% -5.30% -2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New York City REIT and Necessity Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.83%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Summary

Necessity Retail REIT beats New York City REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

