Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Financial Review

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv -19.85% -23.63% -18.68% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pharma-Bio Serv and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freight Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 558.86%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Freight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $20.11 million 0.91 -$2.09 million ($0.18) -4.33 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. Its technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

