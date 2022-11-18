Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target at $25.56

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

DH stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after buying an additional 341,315 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after buying an additional 3,502,444 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.