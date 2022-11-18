Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target at $25.56

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %
DH stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.66.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
