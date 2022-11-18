Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) PT at $41.33

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of USFD opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 173.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,755 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after buying an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after buying an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,726,000 after buying an additional 1,845,762 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 907.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after buying an additional 1,345,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

