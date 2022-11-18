Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $9.41

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.41.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Trading Up 5.8 %

VIPS stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.