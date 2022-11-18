On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $30.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. OTR Global started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered ON to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

