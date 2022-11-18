Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Target Price at $16.95

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRPTF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Getlink from €18.40 ($18.97) to €17.70 ($18.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Getlink from €10.50 ($10.82) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Getlink Stock Performance

Shares of GRPTF opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Getlink has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

