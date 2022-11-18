Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $138.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.