Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) vs. Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Critical Contrast

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.33 $32.88 million $2.71 9.91 Capital City Bank Group $213.90 million 2.79 $33.40 million $2.06 17.11

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capital City Bank Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orrstown Financial Services and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Orrstown Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Volatility & Risk

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 22.87% 12.99% 1.12% Capital City Bank Group 16.29% 9.29% 0.81%

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Orrstown Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

