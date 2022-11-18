Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $72.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.64.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Transactions at Kellogg
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of K opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
