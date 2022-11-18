Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $72.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

