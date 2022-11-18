Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $82.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $113.62. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $60,863.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

