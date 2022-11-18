Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $52.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

