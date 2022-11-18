Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $75.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE D opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.