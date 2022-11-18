ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $13.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.20) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
ING Groep Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:ING opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
