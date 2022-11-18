ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $13.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.20) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ING opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

About ING Groep

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.