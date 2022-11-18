Head to Head Analysis: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Raymond James has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raymond James and Freedom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $11.31 billion 2.28 $1.51 billion $6.98 17.13 Freedom $564.66 million 6.15 $217.93 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

This table compares Raymond James and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 13.35% 17.90% 2.09% Freedom N/A 38.66% 7.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Raymond James and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 3 3 0 2.50 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James presently has a consensus target price of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Freedom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Raymond James shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Freedom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Raymond James beats Freedom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it facilitates repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities; and covers short positions and settle other securities obligations to accommodate customers' needs and finance its inventory positions. Additionally, the company offers Tradernet software platform for client margin risk evaluation and middle office security transfer requests. It operates in Central Asia, Europe, the United States, Russia, and the Middle East/Caucasus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

