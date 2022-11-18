Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

SRAD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $133,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAD opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

