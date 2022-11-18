Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) versus Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Financial Review

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) and Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Santander (Brasil), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 5 5 0 2.50 Banco Santander (Brasil) 3 1 0 0 1.25

Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus price target of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Banco Santander (Brasil).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

14.5% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 3.22 $4.30 billion $0.94 10.79 Banco Santander (Brasil) $16.79 billion 1.14 $2.88 billion $0.40 12.85

Nordea Bank Abp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander (Brasil). Nordea Bank Abp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander (Brasil), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 32.08% 12.23% 0.64% Banco Santander (Brasil) 12.01% 12.41% 1.40%

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Banco Santander (Brasil) on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, financing of acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions; advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; and stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services. In addition, the company structures and offers foreign exchange, derivative, and investment products for institutional investors, and corporate and retail customers; and provides market making services. Further, it offers instant payment services; range of products and services focused on the agribusiness sector; microfinance services; and online automotive listing and digital car insurance solutions, as well as digital trading platform. Additionally, it provides its financial services and products to its customers through multichannel distribution network comprising branches, mini-branches, ATMs, call centers, Internet banking, and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

