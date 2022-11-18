Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $50.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Randstad from €50.00 ($51.55) to €49.00 ($50.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Randstad from €45.00 ($46.39) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.52) to €48.00 ($49.48) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.86%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.71%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

