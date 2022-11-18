Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) versus Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Critical Contrast

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Red Cat and Certara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A Certara 0 1 6 0 2.86

Certara has a consensus target price of $23.14, suggesting a potential upside of 63.44%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than Red Cat.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Red Cat has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Certara has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Red Cat and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -172.13% -17.39% -15.99% Certara -1.28% 4.25% 2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Red Cat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Cat and Certara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $6.43 million 10.61 -$11.69 million ($0.26) -4.85 Certara $286.10 million 7.90 -$13.27 million ($0.03) -472.00

Red Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Certara beats Red Cat on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available. In addition, it is involved in the sales of FPV drones and equipment primarily to the consumer marketplace. Red Cat Holdings, Inc.is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Certara

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

