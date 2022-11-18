Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.64.

Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

