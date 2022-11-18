FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.65.

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

