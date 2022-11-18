Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target Cut to C$0.07

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital to C$0.07 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$13.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.